Rajput Outfit Demands Swift Return of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Yuva Rajput Sabha staged a rally in Jammu demanding quick statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir. Led by Vikram Singh, they pressed on the BJP government to uphold its promise on statehood. The march was peaceful, symbolizing their continued fight for their asserted birthright.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a prominent Rajput group organized a march in Jammu demanding the reinstatement of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, a promise previously made by the BJP-led Central government. The group's leader, Vikram Singh, warned of escalating protests if their demand remains unmet.
The Yuva Rajput Sabha, under Singh's leadership, gathered at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi Bridge, amidst significant police presence. With slogans advocating for statehood, the march proceeded to Bikram Chowk before peacefully concluding at the starting point.
Singh emphasized that the rally is part of their ongoing struggle for statehood, which he claims is intrinsic to their birthright and future generations. He clarified the rally was independent of political motivations, directly calling on the BJP to honor its statehood promise without delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajput
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- BJP
- Vikram Singh
- rally
- protest
- Maharaja Hari Singh
- Yuva Rajput Sabha
ALSO READ
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally
Massive Protest in Sindh: Residents Rally Against Corporate Farming and Canal Projects
'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan': Kharge's Scathing Indictment of BJP
Voices Rise: Massive Protest Rally in Gilgit Baltistan
Kejriwal model for spending govt money on public welfare, BJP's for waiving huge debts of friends: AAP chief.