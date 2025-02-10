Rajput Outfit Demands Swift Return of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

On Monday, a prominent Rajput group organized a march in Jammu demanding the reinstatement of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, a promise previously made by the BJP-led Central government. The group's leader, Vikram Singh, warned of escalating protests if their demand remains unmet.

The Yuva Rajput Sabha, under Singh's leadership, gathered at the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi Bridge, amidst significant police presence. With slogans advocating for statehood, the march proceeded to Bikram Chowk before peacefully concluding at the starting point.

Singh emphasized that the rally is part of their ongoing struggle for statehood, which he claims is intrinsic to their birthright and future generations. He clarified the rally was independent of political motivations, directly calling on the BJP to honor its statehood promise without delay.

