E-Parivar Revolution: Digitizing Family Records for Efficient Governance

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the success of the E-Parivar initiative, which has verified nearly all families in the state through a digital platform. This program improves government efficiency and transparency by managing family records online, facilitating various certifications, and integrating with other services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:48 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the E-Parivar initiative has successfully verified approximately 99.84% of families in the state. A total of 75,05,913 out of 75,18,296 family records have been seamlessly digitized, marking a significant milestone in improving governance efficiency.

The E-Parivar system is an online tool for managing family records at the Gram Panchayat level. Each Panchayat Secretary has access to secure login details for updating family data within their jurisdiction. This system became mandatory on April 27, 2024, to ensure accurate and efficient data management.

By integrating modern technology, E-Parivar enhances transparency and service delivery. It provides online services, such as issuing marriage and BPL certificates, through the E-Parivar and E-District portals, aligning with the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

