Sikkim Enforces Strict Worker Registration Laws

The Sikkim government mandated the registration of workers in both organized and unorganized sectors, warning of legal penalties for non-compliance. Labour Secretary Regul K emphasized mandatory registration to work in the state. An awareness campaign under the Labour Act 2021 is ongoing to educate stakeholders.

The Sikkim government has mandated that employers ensure the registration of workers across both organized and unorganized sectors, stressing the importance of compliance to avoid legal repercussions, said a senior official on Monday.

Labour Secretary Regul K clarified that only registered workers are allowed to work in Sikkim, highlighting the potential penalties for those neglecting registration requirements. The registration process is flexible, available year-round at designated offices state-wide.

Under the Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021, an awareness campaign is in progress. This aims to inform all stakeholders, including those in the hotel, retail, and construction industries, about the necessity of obtaining a labour card to maintain a comprehensive worker database.

