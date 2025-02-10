Delhi's Fiscal Future: MCD Prepares for Critical Budget Session
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will discuss the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25 and the Budget Estimates for 2025-26 in a special meeting on February 13. The agenda includes taxes and fund allocations for key sectors. The BJP's recent electoral win will influence discussions.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has scheduled a pivotal budget meeting on February 13, an official announcement confirmed. This meeting will witness the presentation of the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25, alongside the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.
Included in the meeting's agenda is the consideration of the Schedule of Taxes, Rates, and Cesses for the forthcoming financial year. This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed power in Delhi, securing a commanding 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections conducted on February 5.
The special meeting is expected to concentrate on crucial areas, including fund allocations for sanitation, road maintenance, public health, and education, in light of the BJP's recent electoral success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2025-26: Shifting Tracks Towards Railways
Odisha Warriors Triumph at Women's Hockey India League 2024-25 Finale
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26
Driving Green: Automakers Urge for Eco-Friendly Policies in Budget 2025-26
Manufacturing Sector Calls for Policy Reform Ahead of Union Budget 2025-26