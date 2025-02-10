Delhi's Fiscal Future: MCD Prepares for Critical Budget Session

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has scheduled a pivotal budget meeting on February 13, an official announcement confirmed. This meeting will witness the presentation of the Revised Budget Estimates for 2024-25, alongside the Budget Estimates for 2025-26.

Included in the meeting's agenda is the consideration of the Schedule of Taxes, Rates, and Cesses for the forthcoming financial year. This comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed power in Delhi, securing a commanding 48 out of 70 seats in the recent assembly elections conducted on February 5.

The special meeting is expected to concentrate on crucial areas, including fund allocations for sanitation, road maintenance, public health, and education, in light of the BJP's recent electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)