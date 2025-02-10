Himachal Gram Panchayat Fights Drug Menace with Strict Measures

In a decisive move to combat the growing drug problem, a gram panchayat in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, has voted to halt facilities for families engaged in Chitta-related activities.

During a meeting, the Auhar Gram Panchayat announced its resolution to disengage from any family found involved with Chitta, either in usage or trade. The Gram Panchayat's Pradhan, Hem Lata Thakur, urged the community to stand against drug abuse and protect the vulnerable youth from addiction. A protest rally was also conducted to heighten awareness about the disastrous impact of drugs.

The rally saw significant involvement from rural women, signifying the strong opposition to Chitta's rapid spread across the state. Thakur emphasized that failure to address this drug menace could have dire consequences for society.

