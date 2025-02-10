Struggle for Yamuna: NGT's Battle Against Encroachments
The National Green Tribunal observes that despite orders since 2019, encroachments on the Yamuna river's floodplain in Delhi persist. The Delhi Development Authority faces criticism for non-compliance with multiple court mandates. The Supreme Court supports the need for action in the public and environmental interest.
The National Green Tribunal has raised concerns over the continued encroachment on the Yamuna river's floodplain in Delhi, despite multiple legal orders demanding action.
Court directives, including a 2019 tribunal order and subsequent rulings by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, have yet to be enacted by the Delhi Development Authority.
With a looming deadline, the tribunal has ordered the DDA to disclose efforts to comply with these mandates, emphasizing the environmental and public importance of maintaining the floodplain.
