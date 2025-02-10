Left Menu

Struggle for Yamuna: NGT's Battle Against Encroachments

The National Green Tribunal observes that despite orders since 2019, encroachments on the Yamuna river's floodplain in Delhi persist. The Delhi Development Authority faces criticism for non-compliance with multiple court mandates. The Supreme Court supports the need for action in the public and environmental interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:05 IST
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has raised concerns over the continued encroachment on the Yamuna river's floodplain in Delhi, despite multiple legal orders demanding action.

Court directives, including a 2019 tribunal order and subsequent rulings by the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, have yet to be enacted by the Delhi Development Authority.

With a looming deadline, the tribunal has ordered the DDA to disclose efforts to comply with these mandates, emphasizing the environmental and public importance of maintaining the floodplain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

