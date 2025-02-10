High Court Eviction Order Enforced Against Khoi-San Occupation at Union Buildings

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has confirmed full compliance with the Pretoria High Court’s eviction order concerning the Khoi-San community’s occupation at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The eviction, carried out by law enforcement officials on the morning of Monday, followed the court’s directive issued on 11 December 2024.

In an official statement, the department clarified that no appeals or oppositions to the court’s decision were submitted by any parties. “While we recognize and sympathize with the grievances of the Khoi-San community, it is important to note that public spaces are intended for the use and enjoyment of all South Africans. No individual or group holds the right to occupy such spaces unlawfully,” the statement read.

The department emphasized South Africa’s foundation as a society governed by the rule of law, urging that any legitimate concerns be channeled through appropriate legislative procedures.

Ahead of the eviction, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure engaged in consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including other government departments and the City of Tshwane. This collaborative approach was aimed at providing support to individuals willing to return to their homes voluntarily.

“In executing the eviction, we ensured compliance with all aspects of the High Court’s orders, working closely with various entities to manage the process responsibly and respectfully,” the department concluded.

The eviction marks a significant development in the ongoing dialogue surrounding land rights and recognition of the Khoi-San community, highlighting the tension between indigenous claims and the legal framework governing public spaces in South Africa.