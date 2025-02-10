Trial Begins for Hadi Matar in Salman Rushdie Attack Case
The trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder Salman Rushdie, begins in New York. Matar faces charges related to a 2022 stabbing of the novelist, known for 'The Satanic Verses.' The trial sees Rushdie as a witness, and Matar pleads not guilty to assault and attempted murder.
Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Hadi Matar, who stands accused of attempting to murder acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie during a public appearance in New York.
Rushdie, known for his controversial work 'The Satanic Verses,' which incited ire from some Muslim communities, is slated to testify.
Matar is also facing federal terrorism charges, allegedly linked to Hezbollah, and awaits a separate trial in Buffalo, New York.
