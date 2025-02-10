Trial Begins for Hadi Matar in Salman Rushdie Attack Case

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Hadi Matar, who stands accused of attempting to murder acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie during a public appearance in New York.

Rushdie, known for his controversial work 'The Satanic Verses,' which incited ire from some Muslim communities, is slated to testify.

Matar is also facing federal terrorism charges, allegedly linked to Hezbollah, and awaits a separate trial in Buffalo, New York.

