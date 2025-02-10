Left Menu

Government Deliberates on Memorial Funds for National Leaders

In the last five years, no funds have been allocated by the Indian government for memorials to departed national leaders. While there is an interest in providing land for a memorial for ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the government's policy strictly forbids converting bungalows or developing new memorials.

No funds have been set aside by the government for memorials to departed national leaders in the past five years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Tokhan Sahu stated that one-time grants-in-aid to trusts or societies for memorials might be sanctioned case-by-case.

Amid interest in memorializing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, government policy forbids converting government bungalows or developing new memorials. The guidelines were set by Cabinet decisions in 2013 and 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

