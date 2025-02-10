Government Deliberates on Memorial Funds for National Leaders

No funds have been set aside by the government for memorials to departed national leaders in the past five years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Tokhan Sahu stated that one-time grants-in-aid to trusts or societies for memorials might be sanctioned case-by-case.

Amid interest in memorializing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, government policy forbids converting government bungalows or developing new memorials. The guidelines were set by Cabinet decisions in 2013 and 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)