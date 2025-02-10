TNPA Secures Major Energy Milestone with Dual Terminal Agreements at Port of Richards Bay

The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has marked a significant achievement in the development of the South Dunes Precinct at the Port of Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, by signing two transformative Terminal Operator Agreements (TOA). These agreements, set to bolster South Africa’s energy infrastructure and maritime capacity, were finalized with Zululand Energy Terminal and FFS Tank Terminals.

The first agreement establishes a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal operated by Zululand Energy Terminal, a partnership between Vopak Terminal Durban (PTY) Ltd and Transnet Pipelines. This terminal is poised to play a crucial role in addressing South Africa’s energy challenges, aligning with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s (DMRE) plans to deliver 6,000 MW of Gas-to-Power, divided equally between the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) and Eskom’s new generation projects in the uMhlathuze region.

Andile Sangqu, Transnet Board Chairperson, emphasized the dual significance of these agreements: “They represent the introduction of a pioneering LNG import facility and the enhancement of our liquid bulk capacity through the redevelopment of FFS Tank Terminals.” He noted that the LNG terminal will not only strengthen South Africa’s energy security but also create approximately 1,000 jobs, fostering a sustainable workforce.

Boosting Liquid Bulk Capacity

The second agreement with FFS Tank Terminals involves the redevelopment of a liquid bulk terminal at the former Engen bunker site. This facility will specialize in bunker fuels, enhancing the port’s capacity to handle liquid bulk and supporting economic growth in the region. The project is expected to generate around 50 direct and indirect jobs from its initiation phase.

Government and Industry Endorsements

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli lauded the agreements as milestones that will advance South Africa’s energy and maritime sectors. “These projects are pivotal in supporting the Gas-to-Power Programme of South Africa and align with the DMRE’s Strategic Plan (2020-25) for energy security and decarbonisation,” Ntuli stated. He highlighted natural gas as a cleaner, cost-effective alternative to coal, capable of reducing carbon emissions and supporting the country’s transition towards sustainable energy sources.

Tshokolo Nchocho, TNPA Board Chairperson, echoed this sentiment, noting that the establishment of South Africa’s first LNG Import Terminal is a strategic response to the nation’s energy needs. “Modernising our infrastructure not only enhances maritime fuel services but also supports global shipping operations, ensuring efficiency and competitiveness in an evolving energy landscape,” Nchocho said.

Economic and Community Impact

Acting TNPA Chief Executive Phyllis Difeto underscored the broader economic benefits of these initiatives. “Collectively, these projects contribute to the economic resilience of the uMhlathuze region, creating significant job opportunities in construction, operations, and port-related industries,” Difeto said. She emphasized TNPA’s commitment to transformation and workforce empowerment, aligning with national energy goals.

The LNG terminal project involves the design, development, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance over a 25-year concession period. Similarly, the FFS Tank Terminals’ TOA also spans 25 years, focusing on liquid bulk handling to meet the growing demands of the maritime sector.

Transnet’s Vision for the Future

These agreements reflect Transnet’s strategic pursuit of private-sector partnerships and its commitment to aligning its freight logistics business with key commodities crucial to South Africa’s economy. By investing in critical infrastructure, TNPA is not only enhancing the functionality of the national port system but also supporting South Africa’s broader economic and industrial growth.

The development of the LNG and liquid bulk terminals at the Port of Richards Bay is poised to be a game changer for the region, fostering economic development, job creation, and a more sustainable energy future for South Africa.