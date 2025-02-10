Supreme Court Upholds Fairness in Public Employment

The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of fairness, transparency, and impartiality in public employment, aligning with the constitutional right to equality. Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sandeep Mehta endorsed the Jharkhand High Court's decision that quashed a flawed recruitment advertisement from 2010.

The advertisement from Palamu district for class IV employees was criticized for omitting the number of posts available, rendering it legally defective. The bench highlighted the imperative of detailing post availability, reservation ratios, and qualifications in recruitment ads to avoid arbitrary actions.

The justices reiterated the state's accountability to ensure fair treatment under the Constitution, brushing aside appeals from appointees of the nullified advertisement, reinforcing the precedence of transparent recruitment procedures over backdoor appointments.

