Supreme Court Upholds Fairness in Public Employment

The Supreme Court reaffirmed the importance of fairness and transparency in public employment processes, rejecting appeals against a Jharkhand High Court decision. A notification for class-IV positions in 2010 was invalidated due to its lack of clarity about available positions, violating the right to equality.

The Supreme Court emphasized the necessity of fairness, transparency, and impartiality in public employment, aligning with the constitutional right to equality. Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sandeep Mehta endorsed the Jharkhand High Court's decision that quashed a flawed recruitment advertisement from 2010.

The advertisement from Palamu district for class IV employees was criticized for omitting the number of posts available, rendering it legally defective. The bench highlighted the imperative of detailing post availability, reservation ratios, and qualifications in recruitment ads to avoid arbitrary actions.

The justices reiterated the state's accountability to ensure fair treatment under the Constitution, brushing aside appeals from appointees of the nullified advertisement, reinforcing the precedence of transparent recruitment procedures over backdoor appointments.

