Indore DJs Face Legal Action Over Noise Pollution

In a regulatory crackdown, police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have booked three pub disc jockeys for allegedly breaching noise pollution norms. The legal proceedings, carried out under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, spring from resident complaints about excessively loud music affecting the community.

Chandrakant Patel, inspector at Vijay Nagar police station, confirmed the registration of FIRs following official prohibitory orders due to ongoing school examinations. The regulations clearly prohibit the use of sound amplification devices beyond specified noise levels.

Authorities seized sound amplifiers and related equipment from the implicated establishments, all of which are located near the police station. The enforcement underscores the district administration's commitment to maintaining public order and noise discipline, particularly during exam periods.

