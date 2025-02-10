Left Menu

Digital Arrest: New Age Cyber Fraud

A family was scammed out of over Rs 1 crore through a new type of cyber fraud called 'digital arrest'. The fraudsters, posing as government officials, threatened the family with arrest for alleged offenses, demanding payments to avoid legal action. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A family fell victim to a massive cyber fraud known as 'digital arrest', losing over Rs 1 crore, police reported on Monday. The culprits impersonated government officials, leveraging fear of legal action to extort the money.

On February 1, Chandrabhan Paliwal was contacted by someone claiming association with the Telecom Regulatory Authority, threatening to block his SIM card. Shortly after, a person pretending to be an IPS officer from Mumbai made a video call and falsely accused Paliwal of multiple extortion charges.

Paliwal, alongside his wife and daughter, faced constant threats of arrest unless they made payments. Over five days, the family was forced to transfer Rs 1.10 crore. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the scheme further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

