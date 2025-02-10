Whistleblower Advocate Sues Over Trump Firing

In a significant legal challenge, Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. The suit alleges that Dellinger's dismissal was illegal under federal law and standards governing the removal of independent agency officials.

Dellinger claims he was informed of his termination via an email from the White House personnel director, who acted on behalf of President Trump. This move appears to be part of a broader effort by Trump's Republican administration to restructure government agencies and replace certain staff members.

The Office of Special Counsel is tasked with upholding laws that protect federal employees and restrict partisan political activities. Dellinger's lawsuit, filed in Washington, argues that his firing conflicts with nearly a century of legal precedent and lacks a factual basis.

