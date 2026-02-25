'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' Faces Legal Challenges Over Release

The producer of 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' has defended the film in the Kerala High Court, arguing that objections to its release are premature and unfounded. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer, emphasized that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the sole authority to certify films for public release under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and any court intervention would undermine this process.

Shah's affidavit argues against prior restraint on the film based solely on its teaser, asserting that it could cause irreversible economic harm to producers and distributors. He also questioned the motivations behind the opposing pleas, citing financial gain as a possible ulterior motive.

The film's portrayal of Kerala has sparked concerns about potential communal unrest, with petitions urging reconsideration of the film's title and content. The case underscores a broader debate over artistic freedom and the capacity of cinematic narratives to influence public sentiment.

