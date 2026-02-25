Left Menu

'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' Faces Legal Challenges Over Release

The producer of 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' has challenged opposition to the film's release in the Kerala High Court, arguing that the pleas were premature and unfounded. The case highlights tensions over the film's portrayal of Kerala, with concerns about potential communal unrest and misuse of the Cinematograph Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:35 IST
'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' Faces Legal Challenges Over Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The producer of 'The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond' has defended the film in the Kerala High Court, arguing that objections to its release are premature and unfounded. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the producer, emphasized that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the sole authority to certify films for public release under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and any court intervention would undermine this process.

Shah's affidavit argues against prior restraint on the film based solely on its teaser, asserting that it could cause irreversible economic harm to producers and distributors. He also questioned the motivations behind the opposing pleas, citing financial gain as a possible ulterior motive.

The film's portrayal of Kerala has sparked concerns about potential communal unrest, with petitions urging reconsideration of the film's title and content. The case underscores a broader debate over artistic freedom and the capacity of cinematic narratives to influence public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

India's Electric Mobility Surge: A Vision for a Sustainable Future

 India
2
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in civic body.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 80,952 crore budget for 2026-27 tabled by ...

 India
3
Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

Delivery Executive Attempts Self-Immolation Over Seized Motorcycle

 India
4
Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

Record Highs in Emerging Markets: AI Optimism Drives Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026