Left Menu

U.N. Operations in Sa'ada Governorate Halted Amid Tensions

The United Nations has temporarily suspended operations in Yemen's Sa'ada governorate following the detention of U.N. staff by Houthi authorities. The decision aims to ensure the safety of U.N. personnel while maintaining operational effectiveness. Guarantees of security are essential for the U.N. to sustain its efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:53 IST
U.N. Operations in Sa'ada Governorate Halted Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has announced a temporary halt to its operations in Yemen's Sa'ada governorate. This decision came after several U.N. staff members were detained by the Houthi authorities, according to deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq.

The suspension is deemed an extraordinary and temporary measure, balancing the need to continue delivering aid with the imperative of ensuring the safety and security of U.N. personnel and their partners.

Haq emphasized that such security assurances are crucial to maintain the effectiveness and sustainability of the U.N.'s efforts in the region, aiming to resume operations as soon as conditions allow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025