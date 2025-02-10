U.N. Operations in Sa'ada Governorate Halted Amid Tensions

The United Nations has announced a temporary halt to its operations in Yemen's Sa'ada governorate. This decision came after several U.N. staff members were detained by the Houthi authorities, according to deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq.

The suspension is deemed an extraordinary and temporary measure, balancing the need to continue delivering aid with the imperative of ensuring the safety and security of U.N. personnel and their partners.

Haq emphasized that such security assurances are crucial to maintain the effectiveness and sustainability of the U.N.'s efforts in the region, aiming to resume operations as soon as conditions allow.

