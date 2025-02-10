Rajnath Singh Inaugurates India, iDEX, and Karnataka Pavilions at Aero India 2025

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the India Pavilion, iDEX Pavilion, and Karnataka Pavilion at Aero India 2025, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. The event showcased India's strides in defence innovation, aerospace technology, and the growing synergy between the military and private sectors, reinforcing the nation’s journey towards self-reliance and global leadership in defence manufacturing.

India Pavilion: A Showcase of Self-Reliance in Defence

The India Pavilion highlighted the country's design, development, innovation, and manufacturing prowess in the defence sector. Titled the ‘Flight of Self-Reliance,’ the pavilion featured cutting-edge products and technologies that demonstrated the synergy among the three Services—Army, Navy, and Air Force—as well as the space sector. This showcase underscored India's progress towards becoming a global aerospace and defence powerhouse.

Over 275 exhibits were displayed at the India Pavilion, representing the complete defence ecosystem, including Defence Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), design houses, private companies, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and start-ups. Among the marquee platforms featured in the Central Area were the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Combat Air Teaming System (CATS), and the Twin-Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), symbolizing India’s cutting-edge advancements in aerospace technology.

iDEX Pavilion: Celebrating Indigenous Innovation

The iDEX Pavilion (Innovations for Defence Excellence) spotlighted the latest indigenously developed innovations across various advanced technological domains. Exhibits included Aerospace technologies, DefSpace solutions, Aero Structures, Anti-drone systems, Autonomous Systems, Robotics, Communication technologies, Cybersecurity tools, Surveillance & Tracking systems, and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs).

A special section was dedicated to the winners of the ADITI (Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX) scheme, showcasing their groundbreaking contributions to critical and niche defence technologies. Their work exemplifies the spirit of innovation driving India’s defence sector forward.

During the inauguration, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh unveiled three key publications:

iDEX Report 2024: Highlighting the achievements and milestones of the defence innovation ecosystem.

Highlighting the achievements and milestones of the defence innovation ecosystem. iDEX Coffee Table Book: Celebrating the contributions of innovators and stakeholders in shaping India’s defence landscape.

Celebrating the contributions of innovators and stakeholders in shaping India’s defence landscape. iDEX Finance Manual: Simplifying financial procedures to accelerate project execution and promote ease of doing business for iDEX innovators.

Karnataka Pavilion: Showcasing State's Defence and Aerospace Strength

The Karnataka Pavilion featured cutting-edge technologies from the state’s robust defence and aerospace industries. With contributions from over 2,000 SMEs, the pavilion highlighted Karnataka’s pivotal role in supporting India’s defence ecosystem. The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri DK Shiva Kumar, was present at the event, underscoring the state government’s commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement.

Engagement with Industry Leaders

Following the inaugurations, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visited various stalls within the pavilions, engaging with representatives from defence PSUs, private companies, start-ups, and innovators. He inspected a diverse range of products, from next-generation aircraft and unmanned systems to advanced communication tools and cyber defence solutions, reflecting the dynamic growth of India's defence sector.

Aero India 2025: Paving the Path for a Global Defence Powerhouse

Aero India 2025 continues to serve as a significant platform for showcasing India’s defence capabilities and fostering collaborations between domestic and international stakeholders. The event marks another milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance and leadership in the global defence and aerospace industries.