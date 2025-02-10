Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Double Murder and Attempted Suicide
In Bahadurpur Khurd village, a 30-year-old woman allegedly strangled her two daughters and attempted suicide due to a domestic dispute with her husband. The mother, Sonia, survived the suicide attempt and is hospitalized while authorities investigate the tragic event.
- Country:
- India
A shocking family tragedy unfolded in Bahadurpur Khurd village, where a 30-year-old woman allegedly strangled her two young daughters before attempting to end her own life by slitting her throat, local police reported.
The incident, which occurred in Naugawan Sadat, reportedly stemmed from a domestic conflict with Sonia's husband, Kopan, who had traveled to Gurugram just before the event. The police received the distress call at around 12.30 PM on Monday, confirming the grim situation immediately.
Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand stated that the children's bodies were dispatched for autopsy as investigators seek further clarity. Meanwhile, Sonia, suffering life-threatening injuries, was urgently hospitalized. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to unravel the underlying family tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
