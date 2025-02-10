Controversy Erupts Over East Jerusalem Bookshop Raid
Israeli police raided a Palestinian bookshop in East Jerusalem, arresting its owners on charges of selling books inciting terrorism. The raid sparked controversy, with figures like German Ambassador Steffen Seibert speaking out. The bookshop is influential in Palestinian cultural life, located in the contested area of East Jerusalem.
In a controversial move, Israeli police conducted a raid on a prominent Palestinian bookshop in East Jerusalem, citing the sale of terror-inciting books including a children's coloring book titled 'From the Jordan to the Sea.' Two owners, Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna, were arrested and later placed under house arrest.
The bustling bookshop, a cultural landmark known for its diverse collection of Arabic and English literature, was heavily inspected by police forces. Social media circulated images of the chaotic state of the shop post-raid, sparking public debate. The move has been criticized as an attack on Palestinian intellectualism.
Amidst mounting tensions, demonstrators gathered outside a courtroom where a hearing was held for the owners' detention. Diplomatic voices, including German Ambassador Steffen Seibert, expressed concern over the impact on cultural expression in East Jerusalem, a region caught in the historical and political crossfire.
(With inputs from agencies.)