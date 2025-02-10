Controversy Erupts Over East Jerusalem Bookshop Raid

In a controversial move, Israeli police conducted a raid on a prominent Palestinian bookshop in East Jerusalem, citing the sale of terror-inciting books including a children's coloring book titled 'From the Jordan to the Sea.' Two owners, Mahmoud and Ahmad Muna, were arrested and later placed under house arrest.

The bustling bookshop, a cultural landmark known for its diverse collection of Arabic and English literature, was heavily inspected by police forces. Social media circulated images of the chaotic state of the shop post-raid, sparking public debate. The move has been criticized as an attack on Palestinian intellectualism.

Amidst mounting tensions, demonstrators gathered outside a courtroom where a hearing was held for the owners' detention. Diplomatic voices, including German Ambassador Steffen Seibert, expressed concern over the impact on cultural expression in East Jerusalem, a region caught in the historical and political crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)