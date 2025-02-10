ICC Prosecutor Sanctioned by U.S. Sparks Controversy

In an unprecedented move, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan has been subjected to economic and travel sanctions by the United States. The directive, sanctioned by President Donald Trump, is aimed at the war crimes tribunal that investigates U.S. citizens or its close allies.

Khan, a British national, was mentioned in an annex of an executive order and subsequently named by U.S. authorities. The restrictions freeze U.S. assets of those designated and prohibit them, along with their families, from traveling to the United States. The ICC has criticized these measures, pledging to support its staff and continue serving justice globally.

As ICC officials convened in The Hague to address the sanctions' effects, the institution's global legal mandate to prosecute severe international crimes remains unshaken. Despite diplomatic tensions, it's expected that Khan will continue briefing the U.N. Security Council on relevant proceedings, particularly concerning Libya and Darfur.

