Left Menu

Whistleblower's Defeat: Jury Verdict Overturned for Former UBS Strategist

Trevor Murray, a former UBS bond strategist and corporate whistleblower, faced a legal setback when a jury verdict granting him back pay was overturned. The appeals court found jury instructions flawed, requiring proof that Murray's whistleblowing directly caused his firing. The case returns to U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:13 IST
Whistleblower's Defeat: Jury Verdict Overturned for Former UBS Strategist

Trevor Murray, the ex-UBS bond strategist who succeeded in persuading the U.S. Supreme Court to facilitate retaliation lawsuits by corporate whistleblowers, encountered a legal reversal as a prior jury verdict awarding him compensation was nullified.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan identified flaws in the jury instructions at Murray's 2020 trial, demanding that the whistleblowing must actively contribute to his dismissal. A mere influence is insufficient, wrote Circuit Judge Michael Park.

The judgment relieves UBS from the obligation to comply with the $903,300 jury award and additional $1.77 million in legal fees. The decision has returned the case to Judge Katherine Polk Failla, pending further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025