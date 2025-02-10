Whistleblower's Defeat: Jury Verdict Overturned for Former UBS Strategist

Trevor Murray, the ex-UBS bond strategist who succeeded in persuading the U.S. Supreme Court to facilitate retaliation lawsuits by corporate whistleblowers, encountered a legal reversal as a prior jury verdict awarding him compensation was nullified.

In a 2-1 ruling, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan identified flaws in the jury instructions at Murray's 2020 trial, demanding that the whistleblowing must actively contribute to his dismissal. A mere influence is insufficient, wrote Circuit Judge Michael Park.

The judgment relieves UBS from the obligation to comply with the $903,300 jury award and additional $1.77 million in legal fees. The decision has returned the case to Judge Katherine Polk Failla, pending further proceedings.

