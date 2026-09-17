UBS Embraces Compromise on New Swiss Banking Rules
A Swiss parliamentary committee has proposed allowing UBS to use Additional Tier 1 bonds to fulfill some capital requirements under new banking rules. UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher expressed that the bank finds this compromise acceptable, indicating a positive collaboration between the bank and the committee.
UBS is willing to work with a Swiss parliamentary committee's proposal permitting the bank to utilize Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds to meet new capital requirements. The committee's suggestion represents a middle ground approach.
UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher revealed on Thursday that the bank acknowledges the compromise as a feasible solution under the revised banking regulations.
This development reflects ongoing adjustments in the financial sector and aims to align UBS with contemporary regulatory demands.