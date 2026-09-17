UBS Embraces Compromise on New Swiss Banking Rules

A Swiss parliamentary committee has proposed allowing UBS to use Additional Tier 1 bonds to fulfill some capital requirements under new banking rules. UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher expressed that the bank finds this compromise acceptable, indicating a positive collaboration between the bank and the committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 20:51 IST
UBS Embraces Compromise on New Swiss Banking Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UBS is willing to work with a Swiss parliamentary committee's proposal permitting the bank to utilize Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds to meet new capital requirements. The committee's suggestion represents a middle ground approach.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher revealed on Thursday that the bank acknowledges the compromise as a feasible solution under the revised banking regulations.

This development reflects ongoing adjustments in the financial sector and aims to align UBS with contemporary regulatory demands.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026