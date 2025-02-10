Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Pakistani Rs 20 Note in Pune

A probe has commenced following the discovery of a Pakistani Rs 20 currency note in a housing society near a service lift in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. The unexpected find was reported by housing society officials.

Situated in the Bhukum area, the society is close to the National Defence Academy, a mere 18 kilometers away. The find has heightened curiosity due to its proximity to this significant institution, prompting a thorough investigation by local police authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police, Vishal Hire, confirmed that the note was discovered on Saturday. In response, law enforcement officials have begun scrutinizing CCTV footage to discern any additional details or clues that might explain the note's appearance in such an unusual location.

