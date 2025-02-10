Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Pakistani Rs 20 Note in Pune

A mysterious discovery has prompted an investigation after a Pakistani Rs 20 currency note was found near a service lift in a Pune housing society. The incident, which occurred just 18 kilometers from the National Defence Academy, has led police to examine CCTV footage for more clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:16 IST
Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Pakistani Rs 20 Note in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A probe has commenced following the discovery of a Pakistani Rs 20 currency note in a housing society near a service lift in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. The unexpected find was reported by housing society officials.

Situated in the Bhukum area, the society is close to the National Defence Academy, a mere 18 kilometers away. The find has heightened curiosity due to its proximity to this significant institution, prompting a thorough investigation by local police authorities.

Assistant Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police, Vishal Hire, confirmed that the note was discovered on Saturday. In response, law enforcement officials have begun scrutinizing CCTV footage to discern any additional details or clues that might explain the note's appearance in such an unusual location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025