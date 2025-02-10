Ceasefire Crisis: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Amid Tensions
Hamas has paused releasing Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of violating ceasefire terms. The conflict arises as both sides trade accusations over delays in humanitarian aid and hostages' release sequence. The faltering ceasefire has leaders and families urging adherence to agreement terms to prevent further escalation.
Hamas announced on Monday that it would suspend the release of Israeli hostages, citing alleged Israeli breaches of the ceasefire agreement. This decision has introduced new tensions into an already fragile peace process.
Despite the terms of the deal, which included exchanging hostages for Palestinian detainees, disagreements over humanitarian aid entry and other protocols have caused friction. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of not fulfilling their respective obligations.
With only part of the agreed hostages released so far, efforts to sustain the ceasefire are being strained further by political maneuvering and accusations of sabotage. Key figures, including Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, are demanding readiness for potential escalations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
