Ceasefire Crisis: Hamas Halts Hostage Release Amid Tensions

Hamas announced on Monday that it would suspend the release of Israeli hostages, citing alleged Israeli breaches of the ceasefire agreement. This decision has introduced new tensions into an already fragile peace process.

Despite the terms of the deal, which included exchanging hostages for Palestinian detainees, disagreements over humanitarian aid entry and other protocols have caused friction. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of not fulfilling their respective obligations.

With only part of the agreed hostages released so far, efforts to sustain the ceasefire are being strained further by political maneuvering and accusations of sabotage. Key figures, including Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, are demanding readiness for potential escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)