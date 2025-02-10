Left Menu

South Africa Reinforces Troop Presence in Congo Amid Rising Rebel Conflict

South Africa has deployed additional troops and military resources to the Democratic Republic of Congo after recent casualties in conflict with Rwanda-backed rebels. Concerns are rising over potential escalation into broader regional war. Deployment details remain largely under wraps, despite South Africa's significant military presence in Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:27 IST
South Africa Reinforces Troop Presence in Congo Amid Rising Rebel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa has increased its military presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, sending additional troops and equipment following the death of 14 soldiers in clashes with rebels last month, according to political and diplomatic sources.

The recent South African reinforcements come amid escalating tensions in eastern Congo. There are growing fears that this conflict could widen into a larger war in a region notorious for past genocides and uprisings. Flight data indicated military aircraft traveling from South Africa to Lubumbashi, while airport staff confirmed multiple landings of these planes.

Chris Hattingh, a South African lawmaker, has noted troop movements but mentioned the difficulty in obtaining full details due to a lack of information from the defense committee. Additionally, despite a sizable military deployment in the region, South Africa's involvement has faced domestic criticism. The South African troops, already engaged in peacekeeping operations, are further tasked with countering the M23 insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025