South Africa Reinforces Troop Presence in Congo Amid Rising Rebel Conflict

South Africa has increased its military presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, sending additional troops and equipment following the death of 14 soldiers in clashes with rebels last month, according to political and diplomatic sources.

The recent South African reinforcements come amid escalating tensions in eastern Congo. There are growing fears that this conflict could widen into a larger war in a region notorious for past genocides and uprisings. Flight data indicated military aircraft traveling from South Africa to Lubumbashi, while airport staff confirmed multiple landings of these planes.

Chris Hattingh, a South African lawmaker, has noted troop movements but mentioned the difficulty in obtaining full details due to a lack of information from the defense committee. Additionally, despite a sizable military deployment in the region, South Africa's involvement has faced domestic criticism. The South African troops, already engaged in peacekeeping operations, are further tasked with countering the M23 insurgency.

