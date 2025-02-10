Left Menu

Ceasefire Fragility: Tensions Flare Over Hostage Releases

Hamas has halted the release of Israeli hostages citing Israeli ceasefire violations, including delaying aid and shelling. The fragile truce faces more strain as mediators fear breakdowns, with only 16 of 33 hostages released. Allegations fly between Hamas and Israeli officials as negotiations for the next phase stall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas announced it will halt the release of Israeli hostages, citing alleged Israeli ceasefire violations including delays in permitting aid and shelling of Palestinians.

The announcement adds strain to an already fragile truce mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with officials fearing a breakdown.

Only 16 of the 33 scheduled hostages have been released, amidst mutual accusations between Hamas and Israeli officials regarding breaches of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

