US Vice President JD Vance Addresses AI Diplomacy at Global Summits

JD Vance makes a grand international debut at AI and security summits in Paris and Munich, reinforcing Trump's diplomatic stance. Addressing leaders, Vance advocates for an innovation-driven AI approach while meeting high-profile global figures to discuss pressing geopolitical topics, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and NATO commitments.

Updated: 10-02-2025 23:59 IST
JD Vance
  • France

In a significant international debut, US Vice President JD Vance leveraged high-profile forums like the AI summit in Paris and the Munich Security Conference to bolster Donald Trump's aggressive diplomatic strategy. Vance, who recently transitioned from senator to vice president, emphasized an open, innovation-centric view on artificial intelligence, countering European calls for stringent oversight.

Significant figures at the Paris event, including Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and French President Emmanuel Macron, have highlighted global AI dynamics. Macron urged Europe to expedite AI advancements, stressing a crucial need for agility in sectors such as healthcare and energy to compete with tech giants from the US and China.

Amid candid discussions with world leaders on critical issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Vance's diplomatic agenda extends to meetings with leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His itinerary includes addressing concerns on censorship in Europe and advocating for NATO commitments, underscoring a proactive US foreign policy under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

