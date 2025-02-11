Left Menu

Justice on Trial: Accountability for Congolese Soldiers Accused of War Crimes

The trial of 84 Congolese soldiers accused of crimes, including murder and rape, began in South Kivu, Congo. Accusations involve civilian attacks and a betrayal of duties by turning weapons on those they were meant to protect. A death penalty request is in place. The unrest escalates amid advancing Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukavu | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The opening of a significant trial in South Kivu, Congo, sees 84 soldiers accused of heinous crimes such as murder and rape. These soldiers reportedly violated civilian safety in Kabare and Kalehe, abusing the populace they were meant to protect.

Pascal Mupenda, representing the victims, emphasizes the betrayal, as the soldiers turned against civilians while dangers lurked from advancing rebels nearby. The military court in Bukavu is now scrutinizing these grave acts, with the state's civil party pushing for capital punishment despite the recent end of a long-standing death penalty moratorium.

As the trial unfolds, tensions in eastern Congo intensify, with M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, closing in on major cities. This unrest has resulted in numerous casualties and a sustained humanitarian crisis, prompting the UN Human Rights Council to investigate atrocities by both army and rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

