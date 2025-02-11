Steve Bannon's Legal Twist: Guilty Plea Deal Revealed

In a significant legal development, Steve Bannon, who previously served as an adviser to Donald Trump, is poised to enter a guilty plea. The plea comes as part of a deal with New York state prosecutors over fraud charges linked to fundraising for the U.S. southern border wall.

Law360, a legal trade publication, has reported that Bannon will make the plea to avoid prison time. His defense attorney, John F. Carman, indicated that an agreement had been reached, ensuring Bannon's sentence excludes jail time.

Requests for comments from Bannon's defense and the Manhattan district attorney's office have, as of yet, gone unanswered, according to Reuters.

