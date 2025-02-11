Venezuela-US Deportee Flights Resume Amid Diplomatic Shift

In a move signaling potential diplomatic progress, two Venezuelan planes returned home Monday carrying deported individuals from the United States. This exchange highlights a shift in the strained bilateral relations and is viewed as an achievement for former President Donald Trump, who sought to persuade nations to reclaim their nationals.

The separate confirmations from U.S. and Venezuelan governments left the number of returnees undisclosed, though flights were operated by Venezuelan airline Conviasa. Notably, a White House post on the "X" platform credited Trump adviser Richard Grennell, who recently visited Venezuela, for overseeing these operations.

While resumption of deportation flights ended a lengthy hiatus, its reintroduction under the Biden administration, following increased arrivals of Venezuelan migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, raises concerns. A legal challenge looms as a federal judge halted some transfers to Guantanamo Bay. Meanwhile, U.S. agreements with El Salvador and Guatemala further complicate the immigration landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)