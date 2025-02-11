Left Menu

Danish Authority Triumphs in Landmark U.S. Trial Over Tax Fraud

A Manhattan federal jury awarded Denmark's tax authority $500 million in a landmark U.S. civil trial. The case centered on the 'cum-ex' trading fraud led by British trader Sanjay Shah, involving fake claims of tax refunds on dividends that weren't received. SKAT's victory is pivotal in global recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:41 IST
Danish Authority Triumphs in Landmark U.S. Trial Over Tax Fraud

A federal jury in Manhattan has awarded Denmark's tax authority $500 million, concluding the first U.S. civil trial over attempts to recover $2.1 billion in fraudulently obtained tax refunds.

The jury sided with SKAT, the Danish tax agency, against four individuals and 17 pension plans accused of orchestrating the complex 'cum-ex' trades. The trades misrepresented stock ownership to unjustly claim tax refunds between 2012 and 2015.

British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was identified as the mastermind behind the scheme. Shah has already been sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Danish court. This trial marks a significant victory for SKAT as it seeks justice worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025