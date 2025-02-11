Left Menu

Drone Strike Hits Russian Industrial Site

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region, causing damage but no casualties, according to local reports. The incident, confirmed by Governor Roman Busargin via Telegram, was further reported to involve explosions and fires by unofficial news channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:28 IST
Drone Strike Hits Russian Industrial Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region, as confirmed by the regional governor early on Tuesday.

Governor Roman Busargin stated on the Telegram messaging app that preliminary information indicates there were no casualties resulting from the attack.

Unofficial Russian Telegram news channels, including the Shot news channel, reported explosions and fires occurring at the oil refinery in Saratov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025