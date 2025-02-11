Drone Strike Hits Russian Industrial Site
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region, causing damage but no casualties, according to local reports. The incident, confirmed by Governor Roman Busargin via Telegram, was further reported to involve explosions and fires by unofficial news channels.
A Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region, as confirmed by the regional governor early on Tuesday.
Governor Roman Busargin stated on the Telegram messaging app that preliminary information indicates there were no casualties resulting from the attack.
Unofficial Russian Telegram news channels, including the Shot news channel, reported explosions and fires occurring at the oil refinery in Saratov.
(With inputs from agencies.)
