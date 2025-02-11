Left Menu

Tailor Arrested for Alleged Molestation in Thane

A 21-year-old tailor in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl from his neighborhood. The incident took place on February 8 in Kalwa when the accused allegedly forced her into his home, silencing her with a cloth and touching her inappropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:37 IST
Tailor Arrested for Alleged Molestation in Thane
A young man has been detained by authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district on charges relating to the molestation of a teenage girl in his neighborhood, according to police officials. The arrest was made on February 9, following a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

Allegedly, the 21-year-old, working as a tailor, took the 15-year-old to his residence in the Kalwa area on February 8, where he is said to have forcibly silenced her by placing a cloth in her mouth before proceeding to touch her inappropriately.

The accused faces charges under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An official from Kalwa police station confirmed the details of the case.

