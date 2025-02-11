Left Menu

Russia Downs 40 Ukrainian Drones: A Defense Victory

Russia's defense ministry announced the interception and destruction of 40 Ukrainian drones over its territory. Eighteen drones were taken down over the Saratov region, while the remaining drones were neutralized across four other regions in the south and west of Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:52 IST
Russia Downs 40 Ukrainian Drones: A Defense Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant defensive maneuver, Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian airspace, the defense ministry reported on Tuesday.

Eighteen of these drones were intercepted over the Saratov region, highlighting the area's strategic importance. The ministry shared this update via the Telegram messaging app.

The remaining drones were brought down across four other regions located in the south and west of Russia, underscoring the persistent tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025