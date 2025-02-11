Russia Downs 40 Ukrainian Drones: A Defense Victory

In a significant defensive maneuver, Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian airspace, the defense ministry reported on Tuesday.

Eighteen of these drones were intercepted over the Saratov region, highlighting the area's strategic importance. The ministry shared this update via the Telegram messaging app.

The remaining drones were brought down across four other regions located in the south and west of Russia, underscoring the persistent tensions between the two nations.

