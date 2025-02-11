Russia Downs 40 Ukrainian Drones: A Defense Victory
Russia's defense ministry announced the interception and destruction of 40 Ukrainian drones over its territory. Eighteen drones were taken down over the Saratov region, while the remaining drones were neutralized across four other regions in the south and west of Russia.
Eighteen of these drones were intercepted over the Saratov region, highlighting the area's strategic importance. The ministry shared this update via the Telegram messaging app.
The remaining drones were brought down across four other regions located in the south and west of Russia, underscoring the persistent tensions between the two nations.
