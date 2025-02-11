Manipur Security Crackdown: Arrests and Weapons Seizure

Security forces in Manipur have launched a successful operation against militants, arresting nine individuals from Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, authorities reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, two militants from the prohibited Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were detained in the Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West, suspected of extortion activities.

In a separate operation on Sunday, authorities apprehended two militants associated with the banned groups United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK near boundary pillar 85 in the Tengnoupal district, alongside five members of the KCP (Taibanganba) group, seizing a cache of weaponry, including rifles and ammunition.

(With inputs from agencies.)