Manipur Security Crackdown: Arrests and Weapons Seizure
Security forces in Manipur arrested nine militants from various districts, notably Imphal West and Tengnoupal, as they targeted banned organizations such as the Kangleipak Communist Party and United National Liberation Front. Weapons and ammunitions were confiscated, signaling a severe clampdown on militant activities in the region.
Security forces in Manipur have launched a successful operation against militants, arresting nine individuals from Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts, authorities reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, two militants from the prohibited Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were detained in the Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West, suspected of extortion activities.
In a separate operation on Sunday, authorities apprehended two militants associated with the banned groups United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK near boundary pillar 85 in the Tengnoupal district, alongside five members of the KCP (Taibanganba) group, seizing a cache of weaponry, including rifles and ammunition.
