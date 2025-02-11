Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Military's Expanding Role in Indonesian Food Sector

Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya's appointment to lead Bulog sparks concern over increased military involvement in civilian roles under President Prabowo Subianto. Critics argue it breaches military and civil law, threatening democracy. The appointment reflects Prabowo’s pattern of involving military officers in civilian roles, reminiscent of Suharto's era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:14 IST
Controversy Surrounds Military's Expanding Role in Indonesian Food Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's decision to appoint a military general as the head of its national food procurement company Bulog has ignited a debate about military encroachment in civilian sectors under President Prabowo Subianto.

The move marks Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya as the first active military figure to hold such a position since the authoritarian regime of General Suharto, raising alarms about democracy and legal ramifications.

Rights activists argue the appointment sidesteps military law that restricts soldiers to roles related solely to defense and disaster response. It exemplifies Prabowo's increasing reliance on military officers for civilian roles, reflecting historical military dominance in public life and sparking widespread unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025