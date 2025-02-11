Controversy Surrounds Military's Expanding Role in Indonesian Food Sector

Indonesia's decision to appoint a military general as the head of its national food procurement company Bulog has ignited a debate about military encroachment in civilian sectors under President Prabowo Subianto.

The move marks Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya as the first active military figure to hold such a position since the authoritarian regime of General Suharto, raising alarms about democracy and legal ramifications.

Rights activists argue the appointment sidesteps military law that restricts soldiers to roles related solely to defense and disaster response. It exemplifies Prabowo's increasing reliance on military officers for civilian roles, reflecting historical military dominance in public life and sparking widespread unease.

(With inputs from agencies.)