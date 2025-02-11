Kāinga Ora Tightens Rent Policies to Encourage Tenant Responsibility

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka has announced new measures aimed at ensuring greater accountability among state house tenants. The changes come as part of a broader effort to promote responsible tenancy and reduce the growing rent debt burden.

In March 2024, Ministers directed Kāinga Ora to terminate its Sustaining Tenancies Framework. This policy had previously allowed tenants to remain in Kāinga Ora homes regardless of disruptive or threatening behavior and significant unpaid rent. Minister Potaka stated that addressing disruptive tenants has already led to noticeable improvements in behavior, and the government now seeks to extend this momentum to rent payments.

Sharp Rise in Rent Debt Under Previous Policies

Between 2017 and 2023, tenant rent debt ballooned from $1 million to $21 million, creating an unsustainable financial situation. "This isn’t in anyone’s best interests – not for tenants or taxpayers," Potaka remarked. The new rent debt policy aims to reverse this trend by holding tenants more accountable.

Support Coupled with Clear Consequences

Under the revised policy, tenants falling behind on rent will receive support from Kāinga Ora to help them get back on track. However, those who refuse to make genuine efforts to repay their debts risk losing their tenancies. "This will provide clear incentive to tenants who are not currently meeting their obligations to change their behavior and speed up repayment," said Potaka.

Initial Success and Debt Reduction Strategies

Since the new government took office, Kāinga Ora has intensified efforts to reduce rent debt, achieving a decrease from $21.6 million in January 2024 to $16.1 million by the same time in 2025.

A key initiative includes Kāinga Ora’s decision to help tenants with significant rent debt by reducing their owed amounts to 12 weeks’ worth of rent. This measure is targeted at tenants who, as of February 2025, had more than 12 weeks of rent debt but are consistently paying their rent and making reasonable efforts to reduce their debt.

Potaka emphasized that this pragmatic approach will make it more feasible for tenants to repay their debts in full under structured payment arrangements. "All tenants whose rent debt is reduced will still have a significant amount to repay – and they will have a strong incentive to do this under the new policy," he added.

Balancing Support and Responsibility

While acknowledging that most Kāinga Ora tenants are responsible and timely with rent payments, Potaka noted that some tenants require additional support and encouragement. "Most Kāinga Ora tenants respect the properties, are good neighbors, and pay their rent on time, but some need a little more tautoko and encouragement to do the right thing," he concluded.

The new policy framework aims to strike a balance between providing support to those in need and ensuring accountability, ultimately benefiting both tenants and taxpayers.