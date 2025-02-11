Left Menu

Trump's Plastic Straw Push: A Controversial Shift in Federal Policy

President Trump issued an executive order reversing policies encouraging paper straws for federal use, advocating a return to plastic straws despite environmental concerns. His decision counters a Biden administration policy aimed at reducing single-use plastics to combat pollution, sparking debate over environmental responsibility and governmental costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:09 IST
Trump's Plastic Straw Push: A Controversial Shift in Federal Policy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising policy reversal, President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the federal use of paper straws, citing their inefficiency and short lifespan. Instead, he has mandated a return to plastic straws, signing an executive order to enforce this change within federal agencies.

The decision contradicts a previous Biden administration initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics by gradually phasing out their purchase in federal operations. Trump's move has triggered controversy, particularly among environmental advocates who emphasize the destructive impact of plastic pollution on marine life and ecosystems.

Despite widespread bans on plastic straws in various states and cities, and corporate efforts to minimize plastic usage, Trump's directive has found support in the plastic manufacturing industry. They view it as a pivotal shift in addressing concerns over paper straws and fostering a return to traditional materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025