Trump's Plastic Straw Push: A Controversial Shift in Federal Policy

In a surprising policy reversal, President Donald Trump has announced a ban on the federal use of paper straws, citing their inefficiency and short lifespan. Instead, he has mandated a return to plastic straws, signing an executive order to enforce this change within federal agencies.

The decision contradicts a previous Biden administration initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics by gradually phasing out their purchase in federal operations. Trump's move has triggered controversy, particularly among environmental advocates who emphasize the destructive impact of plastic pollution on marine life and ecosystems.

Despite widespread bans on plastic straws in various states and cities, and corporate efforts to minimize plastic usage, Trump's directive has found support in the plastic manufacturing industry. They view it as a pivotal shift in addressing concerns over paper straws and fostering a return to traditional materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)