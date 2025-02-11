Stranded Dreams: A Migrant Family's Journey Amid Shifting US Policies

Margelis Rodriguez and her children embarked on a journey to Tijuana with high hopes, their custom-made T-shirts marking a significant step toward a new life. Yet, as political tides shifted, their path to the US has been blocked, leaving them in limbo.

Like thousands of others left stranded by abrupt policy changes under the Trump administration, Rodriguez is now evaluating her next steps. While some migrants attempt illegal crossings, she chooses to abide by the law, despite her deep-seated anxieties.

As Rodriguez contemplates working in Mexico and ensuring her children's education, her story underscores the broader struggles of many migrants caught in the web of evolving immigration regulations. The uncertainty looms, but a sliver of hope persists.

