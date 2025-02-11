Strategic Strike: Chhattisgarh Police Stun Naxalites in Major Operation
Chhattisgarh police's strategic operation in Bijapur district led to the ambush and killing of 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, during a planned meeting in Indravati National Park. Utilizing surprise tactics and coordination with Maharashtra police, security forces achieved a significant victory, recovering firearms and explosives.
- Country:
- India
In a major success against Naxalite insurgents, Chhattisgarh police, in coordination with Maharashtra police, executed a surprise operation killing 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, in Bijapur district's Indravati National Park.
The operation unfolded on a forested hill, following intelligence reports of Naxal presence for a Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign meeting. Security forces mobilized strategically in the rugged terrain to encircle the ultras, sparking an eight-hour gunfight.
With combat units covering vast distances on foot and employing air support for evacuation, security forces recovered significant caches of weapons, marking a notable blow to Naxalite operations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Police
- Naxalites
- Operation
- Bijapur
- Maharashtra
- Indravati
- National Park
- Security
- Forces
ALSO READ
A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claiming Lives in Maharashtra: A Detailed Report
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Minister Faces Calls to Resign
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Alert: Rising Cases and Safety Measures in Maharashtra
Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases Spark Health Concerns in Maharashtra