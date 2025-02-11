Left Menu

Strategic Strike: Chhattisgarh Police Stun Naxalites in Major Operation

Chhattisgarh police's strategic operation in Bijapur district led to the ambush and killing of 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, during a planned meeting in Indravati National Park. Utilizing surprise tactics and coordination with Maharashtra police, security forces achieved a significant victory, recovering firearms and explosives.

  • India

In a major success against Naxalite insurgents, Chhattisgarh police, in coordination with Maharashtra police, executed a surprise operation killing 31 Naxalites, including 11 women, in Bijapur district's Indravati National Park.

The operation unfolded on a forested hill, following intelligence reports of Naxal presence for a Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign meeting. Security forces mobilized strategically in the rugged terrain to encircle the ultras, sparking an eight-hour gunfight.

With combat units covering vast distances on foot and employing air support for evacuation, security forces recovered significant caches of weapons, marking a notable blow to Naxalite operations in the region.

