UN Expert Calls Medical Care for Ukrainian Detainees in Russia, Citing Life-Threatening Conditions

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards, has called on Russian authorities to provide urgent and comprehensive medical care to several Ukrainian civilian detainees, originally from Crimea, currently held in Russia.

“Ukrainians detained in Russia are in a precarious situation,” Edwards stated. “I remind authorities that anyone in detention must always be treated in a humane and dignified manner, which includes access to adequate medical assistance.” She warned that the denial of necessary medical care could constitute a form of torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment under international law.

Edwards highlighted eight specific cases of Ukrainian detainees suffering from serious medical conditions, some of which are life-threatening. She stressed the urgency of immediate medical intervention to safeguard their lives.

In at least two of these cases, detainees required medical attention following severe beatings by prison staff. One victim allegedly suffered a spinal fracture due to the violence. Additionally, three individuals with disabilities are reportedly being denied appropriate healthcare tailored to their impairments.

“Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians have been deprived of their liberty in Crimea since the onset of the Russian occupation a decade ago and during the subsequent illegal annexation,” Edwards emphasized. “Many are allegedly detained on political grounds, with some facing unfounded terrorism-related charges. Numerous individuals have been illegally transferred from Crimea to detention facilities deep within the Russian Federation, isolating them from family members and legal representation.”

The Special Rapporteur noted systemic issues, including consistent lack of medical care, poor detention conditions, and widespread violence in Russian prisons. “These inhumane conditions have led to serious, and in some cases, life-threatening illnesses among detainees,” she said.

Among the cases Edwards examined were those of Emir-Useyin Kuku and Irina Danilovich, both human rights defenders.

Kuku, a Crimean Tatar activist, was reportedly beaten by members of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2015, resulting in a spinal injury that went untreated. Over the past five years, Kuku has suffered from various medical issues, including untreated leg swelling and severe kidney pain, for which he underwent emergency surgery. Despite this, he was never informed of the nature or outcome of the operation and remains incarcerated in Russia.

Danilovich, a citizen journalist, was allegedly abducted from a bus stop in Crimea in April 2022. She suffered from severe ear pain that was left untreated, leading to the loss of hearing in her left ear. Danilovich also experiences chronic headaches, coordination issues, and may have suffered a stroke. She continues to be held in a Russian prison.

“The medical conditions endured by these detainees are severe,” Edwards said. “Some are direct consequences of torture, while others are exacerbated by the appalling detention conditions.”

The Special Rapporteur reiterated her previous assessment that torture and ill-treatment are part of Russia’s broader war policy. “Torture is being carried out in an organized and systematic manner,” she declared. “Russia must cease these abuses immediately.”

Edwards has formally communicated her concerns to the Russian government and pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely.