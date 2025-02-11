Enforcement Directorate Nabs Ex-Transport Constable in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended former Madhya Pradesh transport department constable Saurabh Sharma, along with two associates, for their alleged involvement in a money laundering case concerning disproportionate assets. The arrest was made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as stated by the federal agency.

The individuals, including Chetan Singh Gaur and Sharad Jaiswal, were initially detained by the state police's Lokayukta. The ED subsequently sought and received custody by petitioning the court for their transfer from judicial custody.

Sharma, recruited in 2015 on compassionate grounds, allegedly gathered vast assets beyond his known sources of income. Together with Gaur and Jaiswal, he is accused of establishing firms and using various bank accounts to funnel illicit proceeds, investing in properties under the guise of family and associates. The ongoing investigation also covers a separate incident involving 52 kg of recovered gold and cash amounting to Rs 11 crore.

