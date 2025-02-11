Swift Arrest: Mumbai Police Solve Bandra Murder Mystery
Mumbai police arrested Shareef Ali Shamsher Ali Sheikh for the murder of a 64-year-old woman in Bandra. The crime, committed on February 5, involved breaking into the victim's flat, killing her, and stealing valuables. The arrest was made within two hours of discovering her body after a neighbor reported a foul odor.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have swiftly arrested Shareef Ali Shamsher Ali Sheikh, 27, accused of murdering a 64-year-old woman in Bandra. The incident took place at the Kanchan Co-operative Society.
The crime came to light on Monday when a neighbor reported a foul smell, prompting police to discover the victim's body. A dedicated police team was formed and apprehended the suspect within two hours of the body being found.
Officials reported that Sheikh broke into the woman's apartment, attacked her with a sharp weapon, tied her to a chair, and fled with her valuables. The stolen items have since been recovered, and Sheikh confessed to the crime. Legal proceedings are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Senior Taliban Leaders for Gender-Based Crimes Against Humanity
Traffic Turmoil: Man Arrested for VIP Impersonation