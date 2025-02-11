Robbery Raises Concerns for Kashmiri Shawl Sellers

A Kashmiri shawl seller was the victim of a daring robbery in Kapurthala, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, identified as Fareed Ahmed Bajad from Kupwara, was accosted on his way to sell his goods.

According to Bajad's complaint, the assailants made off with shawls valued at Rs 25,000, Rs 8,000 in cash, and his mobile phone, leaving him with minor injuries following a brief physical altercation.

The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation into the matter. This marks the second such robbery in Kapurthala in less than a month. On January 18, another Kashmiri shawl seller, Mohammad Shafi, was accosted and looted by three men, who were subsequently arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)