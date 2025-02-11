Tragedy at the LoC: Army Loses Two Bravehearts

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector claimed the lives of two Army personnel, including a captain, while another soldier was injured, according to official sources.

The deadly incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. during a routine patrol in the Bhattal area, triggering immediate search operations by security forces to secure the region.

The Army's White Knight Corps expressed condolences, paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and affirming the ongoing dominance of the area in the wake of the terrorist attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)