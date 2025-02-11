Left Menu

Tragedy at the LoC: Army Loses Two Bravehearts

Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another injured in an IED explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, Jammu. The blast, suspected to be the act of terrorists, prompted a search operation as security forces dominated the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector claimed the lives of two Army personnel, including a captain, while another soldier was injured, according to official sources.

The deadly incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. during a routine patrol in the Bhattal area, triggering immediate search operations by security forces to secure the region.

The Army's White Knight Corps expressed condolences, paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and affirming the ongoing dominance of the area in the wake of the terrorist attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

