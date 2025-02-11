Tragedy at the LoC: Army Loses Two Bravehearts
Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another injured in an IED explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector, Jammu. The blast, suspected to be the act of terrorists, prompted a search operation as security forces dominated the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
An improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector claimed the lives of two Army personnel, including a captain, while another soldier was injured, according to official sources.
The deadly incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. during a routine patrol in the Bhattal area, triggering immediate search operations by security forces to secure the region.
The Army's White Knight Corps expressed condolences, paying tribute to the fallen soldiers and affirming the ongoing dominance of the area in the wake of the terrorist attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- IED
- explosion
- LoC
- Akhnoor
- terrorists
- White Knight Corps
- patrol
- Jammu
- security forces
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Rajouri: Police Raid Terrorists' Hideouts
Pakistani Forces Eliminate 43 Terrorists in Major Operations
Infiltration Foiled: Indian Army Neutralizes LeT Terrorists in Poonch
IDF Elimination of Hamas Terrorists behind October 7 Massacre
Two Terrorists Neutralized in Intense Poonch Encounter