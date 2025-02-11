Lubisi Water Treatment Works Launched to Serve Over 94,000 Residents in E Cape

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has officially inaugurated the Lubisi Water Treatment Works, a significant infrastructure project aimed at providing sustainable and reliable water services to underserved communities in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

Implemented under the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), this project will benefit 96 communities, encompassing an estimated population of 94,307 residents. The primary beneficiaries include communities within the Intsika Yethu, Sakhisizwe, and Emalahleni Local Municipalities.

At the handover ceremony held on Monday, Minister Majodina emphasized the critical importance of maintaining water infrastructure to ensure consistent water supply. "Failure to maintain water infrastructure by the District Municipality impacts negatively on water provision. Illegal water connections and vandalism by some members of the community must be confronted and eliminated,” she stated.

The Minister also highlighted the role of community members in safeguarding these vital resources. “It is your infrastructure, and you must protect it. Theft and vandalism of water infrastructure contribute to water shortages. You must also stop buying stolen goods, because when you do that, you are as guilty as the thief,” Majodina warned.

In addition to addressing the community, Majodina called on departmental officials to collaborate closely with local farmers to monitor and manage water usage effectively. She reassured the public that the Ministry, in partnership with various stakeholders, remains committed to expanding access to water services throughout the country.

“Working together with our partners, we will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure that every South African has access to clean and reliable water,” the Minister affirmed.

This initiative aligns with the commitments made by the President in his recent State of the Nation Address, reinforcing the government’s dedication to improving essential services and infrastructure for all citizens.