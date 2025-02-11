Delhi High Court Drama: BJP Withdraws Plea Over Ayushman Bharat Implementation

In a surprising turn of events, seven BJP Members of Parliament decided to withdraw their plea from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. They were pushing for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.

A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that the petitioners chose not to press on with their plea. Reasons cited included an assurance from the newly elected ruling government in Delhi to implement the scheme in its initial cabinet meeting.

The withdrawal underscores the political complexities surrounding the healthcare scheme's implementation, with the petitioners highlighting the residents' dire need for affordable healthcare. With 33 out of 36 states and territories already embracing the scheme, Delhi's delay has drawn criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)