Delhi High Court Drama: BJP Withdraws Plea Over Ayushman Bharat Implementation
Seven BJP MPs have withdrawn their plea from Delhi High Court regarding the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme. They claimed the new Delhi government promised its implementation in the first cabinet. Over 36 states and territories, Delhi remains without the healthcare coverage, leading to hardships for citizens.
In a surprising turn of events, seven BJP Members of Parliament decided to withdraw their plea from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. They were pushing for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the national capital.
A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora noted that the petitioners chose not to press on with their plea. Reasons cited included an assurance from the newly elected ruling government in Delhi to implement the scheme in its initial cabinet meeting.
The withdrawal underscores the political complexities surrounding the healthcare scheme's implementation, with the petitioners highlighting the residents' dire need for affordable healthcare. With 33 out of 36 states and territories already embracing the scheme, Delhi's delay has drawn criticism.
