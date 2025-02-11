Left Menu

Mass Arrests in Nepal: Combating Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

Nepal police arrested 23 individuals, including Indian nationals, for drug smuggling across several districts. Indian citizens were caught with brown sugar at the Nepal-India border, while a separate raid uncovered hemp with a Bihar resident. Twenty Nepalese were detained in a wider crackdown.

Nepal police intensified their crackdown on drug smuggling, arresting 23 individuals across the country, including three Indian nationals. This operation underscores the transnational aspect of the issue.

Indian nationals, Ikramuddin and Nasim Khan, were apprehended near the Nepal-India border with 260 milligrams of brown sugar. Their arrest highlights the challenge of cross-border drug trafficking.

In another incident, police seized 4.5 kilograms of hemp from Vijaya Srivastava, a Bihar resident, during a bus search. The nationwide operation saw the arrest of 20 Nepalese, reflecting a broader effort to curb drug-related activities.

