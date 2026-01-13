DRI's Major Drug Bust: Rs 17.55 Crore Worth of Narcotics Seized in Maharashtra and Goa
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Mumbai unit seized Rs 17.55 crore worth of drugs in Maharashtra and Goa. Operations led to the arrest of 10 individuals and the confiscation of narcotics, including ganja, cocaine, hydroponic weed, and amphetamine. DRI actions spanned airports and highways.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has achieved a significant victory in the fight against narcotics trafficking. Their Mumbai unit successfully intercepted various drugs, worth an estimated Rs 17.55 crore, from multiple locations across Maharashtra and Goa, resulting in the arrest of ten individuals.
Notable seizures included 522.138 kg of ganja and substantial quantities of cocaine, hydroponic weed, and amphetamine. This multi-pronged operation targeted both highway and airport transit routes, highlighting the sophisticated methods deployed by drug syndicates to transport contraband.
The operations involved interception at strategic points, such as the Bhagimahari Toll Plaza and airport premises, revealing an intricate network of traffickers. These efforts underscore DRI's commitment to curbing illicit drug trade in India.
