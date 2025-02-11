Left Menu

Major Mafia Crackdown: 130 Arrests Shake Sicily's Underworld

A large-scale sting operation in Palermo arrested around 130 people linked to the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra, emphasizing its ongoing influence despite challenges. The operation also revealed ongoing criminal activities, modern communication methods, and the mafia's enduring appeal to younger generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:35 IST
Major Mafia Crackdown: 130 Arrests Shake Sicily's Underworld

A significant operation led to the arrest of approximately 130 individuals connected to the Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, this week. Despite facing setbacks over the years, this syndicate maintains a notable presence in Palermo.

The recent arrests include charges of drug trafficking, attempted murder, and illegal gambling. Authorities confirm that the mafia families coordinate activity across Palermo, reviving past power dynamics.

Utilizing modern technology, leaders continue to exert control, even from prison. The appeal to youth remains evident, as highlighted by reports of new recruits receiving 'mafia lessons'. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commended the operation's success as a significant victory against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025