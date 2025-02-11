Major Mafia Crackdown: 130 Arrests Shake Sicily's Underworld

A significant operation led to the arrest of approximately 130 individuals connected to the Sicilian mafia, known as Cosa Nostra, this week. Despite facing setbacks over the years, this syndicate maintains a notable presence in Palermo.

The recent arrests include charges of drug trafficking, attempted murder, and illegal gambling. Authorities confirm that the mafia families coordinate activity across Palermo, reviving past power dynamics.

Utilizing modern technology, leaders continue to exert control, even from prison. The appeal to youth remains evident, as highlighted by reports of new recruits receiving 'mafia lessons'. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni commended the operation's success as a significant victory against organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)